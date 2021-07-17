GOP governor's vaccination tour reveals depths of distrust ANDREW DeMILLO, Associated Press July 17, 2021 Updated: July 17, 2021 11:52 a.m.
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks during a town hall meeting in Texarkana, Ark., regarding COVID-19 vaccines Thursday, July 15, 2021.
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, standing at left, listens as a community member speaks during a town hall meeting in Texarkana, Ark., regarding COVID-19 vaccines Thursday, July 15, 2021.
Dr. Loren Robinson, chief medical officer at Christus St. Michael Health System, responds to concerns from community members at a town hall meeting in Texarkana, Ark., with Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Thursday, July 15, 2021, about the safety of the COVID-19 vaccines. Robinson talked about her own hesitancy when the vaccine became available, as she was pregnant at the time.
Kameron Bethel, right, asks Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson a question during a town hall on coronavirus vaccinations at the Batesville Community Center in Batesville, Ark., on Monday, July 12, 2021. Hutchinson has been holding the meetings around the state in an effort to encourage more people to get vaccinated.
Robert Hogan speaks at the Batesville Community Center in Batesville, Ark., on Monday, July 12, 2021 as Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson looks on. Hutchinson has been holding a series of town hall meetings aimed at encouraging coronavirus vaccinations in the state.
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson shows a chart on vaccination rates at a town hall meeting in Batesville, Ark., on Monday, July 12, 2021. Hutchinson has been holding town hall meetings around the state aimed at encouraging more people to get vaccinated.
TEXARKANA, Ark. (AP) — Free lottery tickets for those who get vaccinated had few takers. Free hunting and fishing licenses didn't change many minds either. And this being red-state Arkansas, mandatory vaccinations are off the table.
So Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson has hit the road, meeting face-to-face with residents to try to overcome vaccine hesitancy — in many cases, hostility — in Arkansas, which has the highest rate of new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. but is near the very bottom in dispensing shots.