GOP-controlled Arizona House tees up vote abortion pill ban

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona House on Thursday gave initial approval to a measure that would ban manufacturing or prescribing medication that would cause an abortion, a bill that would eliminate the choice used by half of the people who have abortions in the state.
The proposal awaiting a final vote in the Republican controlled House is one of two major anti-abortion bills that are moving in the Legislature this year. The other passed the Senate last week. It would outlaw abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy and awaits House action.