GOP asks Supreme Court to take redistricting case

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican legislative leaders have asked the conservative-leaning state Supreme Court to invalidate a Madison judge's ruling that they illegally hired private taxpayer-funded attorneys to represent them in anticipation of legal challenges over redistricting.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Devini LeMahieu made the request Wednesday. The Supreme Court released their filings late Thursday afternoon and set a July 8 deadline for briefs from all parties involved.