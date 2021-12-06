GOP Rep. Nunes leaving Congress for Trump social media firm JILL COLVIN, MARY CLARE JALONICK and MICHAEL R. BLOOD, Associated Press Dec. 6, 2021 Updated: Dec. 6, 2021 6:51 p.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — California Republican Rep. Devin Nunes, who was one of former President Donald Trump’s most ardent loyalists in Congress, is leaving the House at the end of this year to join Trump’s fledgling media company.
A statement Monday from the Trump Media & Technology group said Nunes would serve as chief executive officer, beginning in January 2022. The company is preparing to launch a social media platform intended to rival competitors, including Twitter, which blocked Trump’s account in January following the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol.
