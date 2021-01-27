GOP: No aid unless counties control school, sports closures

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan House Republicans on Wednesday proposed a $3.5 billion coronavirus recovery plan but threatened to withhold billions to K-12 schools unless Gov. Gretchen Whitmer cedes her administration's power to prohibit in-person instruction and sports to local health departments.
The state health department in November ordered a temporary ban on face-to-face learning in high schools to help curb a surge in COVID-19 cases, lifting it later. A prohibition on youth contact sports remains.