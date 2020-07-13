GM to lay off some Missouri workers amid COVID-19 concerns

WENTZVILLE, Mo. (AP) — General Motors will temporarily lay off a shift of workers at its assembly plant in Wentzville amid coronavirus concerns that have kept some employees home.

“We believe, in the short term, a two-shift operating plan will allow us to operate as efficiently as possible and accommodate team members who are not reporting to work due to concerns about COVID-19 in the community,” said GM spokesman Dave Barnas.

About 1,200 workers work in the third shift, said Darin Gilley, financial secretary for the United Auto Workers Local 2250 in Wentzville. The plant employs about 3,750 hourly workers

There have been at least 23 coronavirus cases at the plant, Gilley said.

GM declined to confirm the number of COVID-19 cases, citing employee privacy.

Some third shift workers may be able to work on the first or second shift during the layoff period if they so choose, Gilley said.

The company said the layoffs are scheduled to begin July 20.

GM has enough jobs for three shifts at Wentzville because of demand for the vans and mid-size trucks made there, and is working on a plan to return to three shifts as soon as possible, Barnas said.