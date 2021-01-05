GEORGIA TAKEAWAYS: Trump's long shadow not fading yet

ATLANTA (AP) — Ballots are still being counted in the Georgia runoffs that will determine control of the U.S. Senate and the scope of President-elect Joe Biden's agenda. Tuesday’s vote offers the first clues about the direction of American politics after the turbulent presidency of Donald Trump.
Republicans David Perdue and Sen. Kelly Loeffler are trying to hold off strong challenges from their respective Democratic opponents, Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, in a race where half a billion dollars was spent to shape the outcome.