Funeral Mass celebrated Monday for slain Colorado officer

DENVER (AP) — A Roman Catholic funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday for a Colorado police officer shot and killed after rushing into a supermarket where a gunman had opened fire.
The traditional Latin Mass for Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley, 51, was scheduled to begin at noon MDT at the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in Denver with limited seating because of COVID-19 restrictions. The service will also be available on a livestream provided by the Archdiocese of Denver that will also be shown on television stations.