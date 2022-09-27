Skip to main content
Funcionarios prorrusos: La gente en las áreas ocupadas de Zaporiyia, en Ucrania, votó a favor de unirse a Rusia

Associated Press

KIEV (AP) — Funcionarios prorrusos: La gente en las áreas ocupadas de Zaporiyia, en Ucrania, votó a favor de unirse a Rusia.

