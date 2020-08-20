Fuel truck slams into Waterloo house after crash

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — A man sleeping inside a Waterloo home escaped injury early Thursday when a fuel tanker truck slammed into the house, authorities said.

Part of a neighborhood was evacuated after the fuel truck hit the home. The truck driver was extricated from the truck and taken to a hospital, the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reported.

Officials at the scene said the truck driver apparently lost control after hitting a minivan before hitting two parked SUVs in the home's driveway and then slamming into the house.

Authorities said officers responded to a call at a nearby convenience store/fuel facility involving the tanker truck moments before the house was hit.

A person drove a semi cab through a fence and crashed into trees and when a Kwik Star driver pulling a tanker with more than 7,000 gallons of diesel stopped to check on the crashed cab, the cab driver drove off in the tanker, authorities said.

The investigation is continuing and further details were not immediately available.