Frustration, confusion mark early vaccine rollout

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Pam Stockley Causey of Duncanville has been scared to leave her house except for trips to the oncologist and grocery store. Battling neuroendocrine cancer and immunocompromised, she is anxious to get the vaccine but has no idea when it will be available to her.
“I have been living in fear in my house,” said the 55-year-old Causey said. “This whole COVID thing has caused a lot of anxiety. I’m scared to get it because I’m scared I won’t survive it."