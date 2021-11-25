From serious to scurrilous, some Jimmy Hoffa theories ROGER SCHNEIDER, Associated Press Nov. 24, 2021 Updated: Nov. 25, 2021 12:08 a.m.
1 of11 FILE - This photo shows Teamsters Union president Jimmy Hoffa in Washington on July 26, 1959. The FBI's recent confirmation that it was looking at a spot near a New Jersey landfill as the possible burial site of former Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa is the latest development in a search that began when he disappeared in 1975. Uncredited/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 *FILE- In a Sept. 28, 2012 file photo, police tape blocks a driveway where authorities drilled for soil samples in the floor of a shed at a Roseville, Mich. Police were told by a source that former Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa may be buried beneath the driveway. The FBI's recent confirmation that it was looking at a spot near a New Jersey landfill as the possible burial site of former Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa is the latest development in a search that began when he disappeared in 1975. Paul Sancya/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 FILE - In this 1964 photo, a reporter questions Teamsters President Jimmy Hoffa outside the federal courthouse in Chattanooga, Tenn., during Hoffa's trial that ended in a jury tampering conviction. The FBI's recent confirmation that it was looking at a spot near a New Jersey landfill as the possible burial site of former Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa is the latest development in a search that began when he disappeared in 1975. (Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP, File) Chattanooga News-Free Press/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 FILE - In this Friday, May 28, 2004 file photo, television crews set up camp outside a house in northwest Detroit, where investigators looking into the 1975 disappearance of Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa ripped up floor boards. The FBI's recent confirmation that it was looking at a spot near a New Jersey landfill as the possible burial site of former Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa is the latest development in a search that began when he disappeared. Carlos Osorio/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 FILE - In this May 24, 2006, file photo, workers, including Federal Bureau of Investigation evidence response team members, probe the ground near a demolished barn at a horse farm in Milford Township, Mich., where FBI agents investigating Jimmy Hoffa's 1975 disappearance. The FBI's recent confirmation that it was looking at a spot near a New Jersey landfill as the possible burial site of former Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa is the latest development in a search that began when he disappeared. PAUL SANCYA/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 File - Investigators look over the scene in Oakland Township, Mich., June 17, 2013, where officials search for the remains of Teamsters union president Jimmy Hoffa who disappeared from a Detroit-area restaurant in 1975. The FBI's recent confirmation that it was looking at a spot near a New Jersey landfill as the possible burial site of former Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa is the latest development in a search that began when he disappeared. Carlos Osorio/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 FILE - Dumpsters are stored under the Pulaski Skyway on Nov. 19, 2021, on the site of a former landfill where a new FBI investigation is taking place as a possible location where union boss Jimmy Hoffa is buried in Jersey City, N.J. This is the latest development in a search that began when Hoffa disappeared in 1975. Corey Sipkin/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
DETROIT (AP) — The FBI’s confirmation last week that it was looking at a spot near a New Jersey landfill as the possible burial site of former Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa is the latest development in a search that began when he disappeared in 1975.
A number of theories have emerged about Hoffa since he was reported missing, though many of them have been tied to book releases. From serious to scurrilous, here are some of the best:
Written By
ROGER SCHNEIDER