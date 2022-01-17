From mixed-use projects to car dealers, Milford development continues

MILFORD — The city continues to lure businesses into its borders which, according to Economic Development Director Julie Nash, is a boon for the grand list and economic development overall.
Planned developments range from car dealerships to restaurants to mixed-use projects, containing either live-work units — as approved for Oxford Street — or multi-floor structures with commercial space and apartments. These, along with the more than 450 new businesses that entered the city over the last year, will ease the tax burden on residents, she said.