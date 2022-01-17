From mixed-use projects to car dealers, Milford development continues

MILFORD — The city continues to lure businesses into its borders which, according to Economic Development Director Julie Nash, is a boon for the grand list and economic development overall.

Planned developments range from car dealerships to restaurants to mixed-use projects, containing either live-work units — as approved for Oxford Street — or multi-floor structures with commercial space and apartments. These, along with the more than 450 new businesses that entered the city over the last year, will ease the tax burden on residents, she said.

“I look at it, with arts, culture, workforce development and all those things,” said Nash. “When you talk about new developments, that also means people are getting hired and more taxes are going into alleviating your taxes.”

Nash said Milford is a sought-after city.

“We have incredible transit. We have a strong community. We have all the makings, and that’s why developers want to be here,” she said. “When you are doing well and are a sought-after community, that’s where people want to live.”

Some of the new developments are in the mix-use category, such as the 44-64 River St. project — a 12,000-square-foot project featuring retail, 50 apartments and an underground public parking garage.

The project was approved in May, and is currently on hold, but Nash is hoping to see progress this year.

A recently approved project, 4 Oxford St., has a different take on mix-use. This project will turn five obsolete and semi-vacant office suites into 14 live-work units. These mix-use projects have led to Nash’s office talking to other developers with similar ideas.

“I was having a conversation with a potential developer about developments that are called MAGIC,” she said.

MAGIC stands for Multi-Ability, Multi-Generational, Inclusive Communities, and a few are being built in Colorado and Texas, Nash said.

“The one they are building now is 50 units, over 6 acres, but they have community gardens, nature pass, multi-generational playgrounds,” she said. “The purpose is for seniors to co-live, and they can stay in that place rather than move. They are smaller units, not as small as granny pods but not as big as a house either.”

One potential car dealership is coming to Milford at 1052 Boston Post Road, and a relocated Subaru dealership is slated to open at 127 Boston Post Road.

“I know people aren’t too enthused when they hear about a new dealership,” said Nash. “But they are contributing to the tax base. People come to Milford for a lot of reasons. They come to the mall, and they come for cars, furniture, beaches, education and so many more things.”

On the theme of vehicles, the recently approved gas station at the Big Y located at 150 Boston Post Road was also on Nash’s list of upcoming developments.

The former Smith Funeral Home, located at 135 Broad St., is being converted into what Nash described as a high-end restaurant.

“Metro Star Properties has not released who the restaurant is yet, but I know they are close to doing so,” she said.

Housing is also a major theme when talking about city developments, with the approved 67 Prospect St. project and a proposed housing project at 1500 Winward Road.

“Housing is a push right now because that’s what people need,” said Nash. “I know that’s not favorable when people hear about more units, but that’s what the market is demanding right now, and that’s what developers are going to develop.”

Although the 2021 Quarter 3 and Quarter 4 numbers aren’t available yet, Nash said if the numbers stay on the current trajectory, the city will exceed the 473 new businesses that came into the city in 2020.

“Going through this pandemic, I or any of my colleagues thought that we would be in this position,” said Nash. “I certainly thought we would have a huge dip in people starting new businesses. But it has had a different effect, and people are living their dream. A lot of businesses are people saying, ‘I’ve always wanted to do this, and this is the time,’ so they are jumping in and making life-long dreams happen.”

Even though new businesses are coming into the city, one of the biggest vacancies Milford has is office space, which Nash said is a direct impact of the pandemic.

“That’s also the case across the country, but it has gotten more highlighted as more people work from home and works remotely,” she said. “But I’m hoping to attract corporations, offices and businesses that are looking for regional hubs, where you work remotely, but come into the office for a few hours a day or a few days a week.”

“All this commercial development brings a lot of good for the city. A lot of them are very generous in the sense of nonprofits and donate a lot to the community,” she added. “I hope when people see new development, they see that their dollars are not just in that development, it is also going to the city making all of us better.”