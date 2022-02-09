Friends who have attended every Super Bowl plan final trip PATRICK WHITTLE, Associated Press Feb. 9, 2022 Updated: Feb. 9, 2022 7:56 a.m.
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Three friends who have attended every Super Bowl are hoping for a memorable contest this year, because it will probably be their final trip to the big game as a group.
The three men are all in their 80s and have attended every game since the first AFL-NFL World Championship Game was held 55 years ago about 7 miles (11 kilometers) from this year's venue, SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. They are meeting at the game once again this year, but future meetings are in question.
