MILFORD — The Friends of the Milford Library (FOML) are offering a chance for people to get a jump on the gift-giving season with their December Holiday Book Sale on Dec. 4.

The sale provides shoppers with a vast selection of pristine-condition books, all priced at $2 each.

The Holiday Book Sale offerings are “like new,” according to Amy Bringardner, who organizes the event.

“The Holiday Book Sale includes hardcover and trade paperback books in the categories of fiction, nonfiction and children,” she said. “Shoppers will be able to sort through a selection that crosses many genres, including cookbooks, history, popular novels, mysteries, biographies, picture books and more.”

The Friends Holiday Book Sale has been gathering a fan base since it was launched in 2016.

“We earmark high-quality book donations throughout the year for this sale,” Bringardner said. “This event has been met with remarkable success. Patrons have given us extremely positive feedback on the exceptional condition of the books that are sold as well as the affordability of the items for sale.”

The sale will take place in the Milford Public Library’s Program Room from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the library, 57 New Haven Ave.

All proceeds from the book sale benefit Milford Library programs. The Friends of the Milford Public Library is a nonprofit, 501(c)3 volunteer organization. All proceeds raised by the Friends are used to fund children and adult programs, museum passes, and expenses not covered by the Milford city budget.

Visit milfordlibrary.org for more information about the organization. For questions, email milfordlib.friends@gmail.com.