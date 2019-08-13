Friends of the Milford Library hosts Party in the Stacks

The Friends of the Milford Public Library are sending out their bat signal for all local superheroes to assemble at the Milford Public Library the evening of Saturday, Oct. 19. The Friends will be hosting their fourth annual fundraiser: Party in the Stacks. The theme of this year’s event is Pop Culture: celebrating superheroes, comics, movies and everything in between.

“There is much excitement buzzing around this year’s theme” said Ashley Volkens, vice president of special events for the Friends group. “Pop Culture, like libraries, create a connection between diverse groups of people. We hope to see many new and returning faces for this year’s event.”

All guests in attendance will receive a Friends of the Milford Library branded superhero cape sponsored by our loyal supporter, The Milford Bank. Other event sponsors include: Alternate Universe, The Crushed Grape, The Milford Bank, Sterling Printing & Graphics, Party People Inc., ShopRite of Milford and Trish Pearson Insurance.

Guests will also enjoy pop culture decor, themed hors devours, signature drinks, a vast array of silent auction and raffle baskets, and interactive stations to truly embody the magic, music, and games of pop culture.

Visit The Friends of Milford Library on the Milford Green at this year’s Oyster Festival on Aug. 17 for more information on the party and to get a sneak peak at this year’s party game.

Tickets for this year’s party go on sale Sept. 3. Individual tickets are $35 for members of the Friends and $40 for nonmembers. After Oct. 1, all individual tickets will be $50. For questions or sponsor opportunities, email partyinthestacks.milfordlib@gmail.com or call 203-783-3291.

The Friends of the Milford Public Library is a nonprofit, 501(c)3 volunteer organization. All proceeds raised by the Friends are used to fund children and adult programs, museum passes, and expenses not covered by the Milford city budget. For more information about the organization, email milfordlib.friends@gmail.com.