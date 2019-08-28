Friends of the Milford Library host Party in the Stacks fund-raiser

The Friends of the Milford Public Library’s fourth annual fundraiser Party in the Stacks will be held on the evening of Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Milford Library, 57 New Haven Ave. The theme of this year’s 21+ event is Pop Culture: celebrating superheroes, comics, movies and everything in between. Tickets go on sale Sept. 3.

“Whether it be comics, sports, video games, magic, or fashion, pop culture takes many forms and we want our guests to experience it all. Take a bite into a ‘godzilla shrimp,’ capture a picture with cosplay entertainers and bid on a wide array of locally donated items,” said Ashley Volkens, vice president of special events for the Friends group.

This year’s game portion of the evening features movies and tv shows spanning across the decades. Other interactive and instagrammable moments around the library will include giant party games provided by Party People Inc. and a sorting hat experience where aspiring witches and wizards will be sorted into their rightful house.

All guests in attendance will receive a Friends of the Milford Library branded superhero cape sponsored by The Milford Bank and a comic book filled goody bag provided by Alternate Universe.

Individual tickets are $35 for members of the Friends and $40 for nonmembers. After Oct. 1, all individual tickets will be $50. Tickets may be purchased at the Milford Library Circulation Desk, via the Library’s website, or at biddingowl.com/FriendsofMilfordLibr. For questions or sponsor opportunities, email partyinthestacks.milfordlib@gmail.com, call 203-783-3291 or visit milfordlibrary.org.

Event sponsors include Alternate Universe, The Crushed Grape, The Milford Bank, Sterling Printing & Graphics, Party People Inc., ShopRite of Milford and Trish Pearson Insurance.

For more information about the Friends of the Milford Library, email milfordlib.friends@gmail.com.