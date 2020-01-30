Friends of the Milford Library hold elections

2020 Friends of the Milford Library Board Kathy Goldbach, Ashley Volkens, Pam Pilla, Margaret Downey, Arlene Painter, Paula Goncalves.

The Friends of the Milford Library held their Annual Meeting and Thank You Party at the library Sunday, Jan. 26. Friends, library staff, and local supporters, were greeted at the door by students from Foran High School’s Key Club. Guests gathered on the upper floor of the library to enjoy a wine and cheese reception before reflecting on their accomplishments in 2019.

Awards were issued to several volunteers including Judy Kennedy and Cheryl Cappiali for their conception of the Friends’ first jewelry sale “Baubles, Bangles and Bling Bazaar” and Paula Goncalves for her dedication on the decorations for this year’s Party in the Stacks fundraiser. The Little Libraries committee and the City Perks volunteers were also recognized for their service to the group.

The Community Supporter award went to Greg and Liz Davies of The Crushed Grape (254 Melba St, Milford). Greg and Liz have been long time supporters of the Friends group, donating the bar and helping obtain sponsorships for fundraising events and functions.

Officer elections were held shortly after the awards. All positions were unanimously agreed upon by the group and are as follows: Kathy Goldbach treasurer; Paula Goncalves assistant treasurer; Arlene Painter secretary; and Ashley Volkens vice president of Public Relations. Pam Pilla, president, and Margaret Downey, vice president of Membership, will continue their terms on the board. The vice president of Special Events position remains vacant.

Outgoing officers, Karuna Kasbawala and Louise Uchaczyk were both thanked for sharing their time and talents while on the board. A book will be donated to the library in each of their names.

The Friends of the Milford Public Library is a nonprofit, 501(c)3 volunteer organization. All proceeds raised by the Friends are used to fund children and adult programs, museum passes, and expenses not covered by the Milford city budget. For more information about the organization, email milfordlib.friends@gmail.com.