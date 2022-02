Free, and discounted museum passes are available to patrons of the Milford (Public) Library.

As colder temperatures send Milford residents looking for new activities and a change of scenery, The Friends of the Milford (Public) Library, FOML, group, invite library patrons to beat the winter “blahs” by visiting a nearby museum at a discounted rate.

Library passes offer free, or discounted admission to more than a dozen museums, historical societies, nature centers, and other attractions across Connecticut.

The passes are available for free to Milford (Public) Library adult library card holders.

“We’re in that tough stretch where it feels like a long way from the holidays and a long way until spring,” Friends of the Milford Public Library Acting President Pam Pilla said.

“Now is the perfect time to go see a tiger at the Beardsley Zoo, tour the Old State House in Hartford, or stroll the grounds at the Florence Griswold Museum - and this program makes each of these trips a little bit easier for Milford families,” Pilla said.

“FOML has been funding the Museum Pass Program for many years by purchasing the passes we circulate to our patrons,” Milford (Public) Library Library Director Chris Angeli said.

“In 2018, FOML also began funding the software that allows patrons to reserve the passes online, print copies of passes from home, and more. And as of January 2022, the library has transitioned to a new pass management system which FOML funded,” Angeli said.

Passes may be printed at the general home, or picked up physically at the library, depending on the museum that a person, who obtains a pass, wants to visit.

Complete guidelines, and reservation information are available on the website for the library at ci.milford.ct.us/milford-public-library/pages/passes-to-cultural-attractions.

Free admission with a library pass from the library is eligible at:

- the Connecticut Historical Society Museum and Library in Hartford,

- the Old State House in Hartford, as previously mentioned,

- the Harriet Beecher Stowe Center in Hartford,

- the Wadsworth Atheneum Museum, in Hartford,

- the Florence Griswold Museum, as previously mentioned, in Old Lyme,

- the New Britain Museum of American Art, in New Britain,

- the New Haven Museum, in New Haven,

- the Stamford Museum & Nature Center, in Stamford, and

- Connecticut state parks, and forests.

Reduced admission with a library pass from the library is eligible at:

- the Beardsley Zoo, in Bridgeport, as previously mentioned,

- the Discovery Museum and Planetarium, in Bridgeport,

- the EverWonder Children's Museum, in Newtown,

,- the Mark Twain House and Museum, in Hartford,

- the New England Air Museum, in Windsor Locks, and the

- Shore Line Trolley Museum, in East Haven.

“The library is here to help make our shared culture accessible to everyone, and this program shows that this commitment extends far beyond our own walls,” Pilla said.

“And to keep that culture vibrant, we ask our patrons to please remember that many of our local museums, theaters, music venues and galleries are in financial trouble due to the pandemic. We encourage everyone to support the arts in any way they can,” Pilla said.

The group is also a non-profit 501(c)3 volunteer organization.

All proceeds that the organization raises, are used to fund children, and adult programs at the library, museum passes from the library, and expenses that are not covered by the Milford city budget.

More information about the organization is also available on the main website for the library, milfordlibrary.org.

Email the general email address for the group at milfordlib.friends@gmail.com, with any questions.

The library is located at 57 New Haven Ave. in Milford.