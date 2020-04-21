Friends of the Milford Library honor book award recipients

The Friends of the Milford Library's annual High School Book Award recipients have been chosen. Awards are given to a member of the junior class at each of the five high schools in Milford.

The Friends of the Milford Library’s annual High School Book Award recipients have been chosen. Awards are given to a member of the junior class at each of the five high schools in Milford. All of the award winners have exhibited outstanding personal character, made a positive impact on their school or community, and demonstrated a strong and consistent love of reading. Recipients were recognized and chosen by their teachers. The award recipients are:

The Academy: Rosalia Navarra; Jonathan Law: Joseph Merly; Joseph Foran: Isabella Ribera; Platt Tech: Megan Campbell; Lauralton Hall: Jiline Cole.

Each award winner receives a personally inscribed copy of Only in Milford by DeForest Smith. In addition, the Friends donate a book of the student’s choosing to their school library with a bookplate commemorating the student’s achievement.

A ceremony honoring the students will be held at the Milford Public Library at a date to be determined. For the most up to date information regarding the ceremony and other offerings the library is providing during this time, follow the Milford Public Library on Facebook @MilfordPubicLibraryCT and visit their website milfordlibrary.org.

The Friends of the Milford Public Library is a nonprofit, 501(c)3 volunteer organization. All proceeds raised by the Friends are used to fund children and adult programs, museum passes, and expenses not covered by the Milford city budget. For more information about the organization, email milfordlib.friends@gmail.com.