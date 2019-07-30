Friends of Milford Library plan Party in the Stacks
The Friends of Milford Library recently met at Total Wines to plan this year’s Party in the Stacks Goes Pop Culture event set for Oct. 19, from 7 to 10 p.m. Tickets will go on sale Sept. 3. Costumes are encouraged.
