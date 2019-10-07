Friends Helping Friends at Boscov’s

Boscov’s will host Friends Helping Friends, a community fundraising event, on Wednesday, Oct. 16, from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. in all of its stores, including Milford.

In 2018, Friends Helping Friends raised over $800,000 for charitable organizations in communities where Boscov’s stores are located.

Community service agencies and schools throughout the community have been invited to participate in this benefit shopping day. Boscov’s has provided participating groups and organizations with discount shopping passes, which the department store has been selling for the past few months. Each shopping pass is a $5 donation to the nonprofit and good for 25 percent off purchases on Oct. 16 (minimal exclusions do apply and are listed on the ticket). Organizations selling the shopping passes keep the entire $5 ticket price.

Everyone with a shopping pass has a chance to win one of four $500 Boscov’s shopping sprees on a corporate level as well as a $100 Boscov’s shopping spree at each store.

Participating groups will be providing volunteers to help throughout the store selling shopping passes, and there is entertainment. “In addition to being a great day, you can support the nonprofit organization of your choice, because that’s what friends are for!,” a press release said.