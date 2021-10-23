Frenchman tied to far-right abduction charged with terrorism

PARIS (AP) — A former politician who called for the overthrow of the French government was charged Friday with terrorism in connection with what authorities have said was an extreme-right plot to attack vaccination centers, a masonic lodge and other targets.

Rémy Daillet-Wiedemann was already accused of masterminding the international QAnon-style kidnapping of a girl on behalf of the child's mother, who had lost custody. He was jailed in eastern France in that case when the new allegations emerged involving many in the same extreme-right circle of his supporters.