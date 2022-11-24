French prosecutors probe alleged illegal election financing

PARIS (AP) — French national financial prosecutors said Thursday they have opened an investigation into suspected illegal financing of electoral campaigns in 2017 and 2022. A leading French newspaper reported that the probe targets President Emmanuel Macron’s winning election bids.
Prosecutors said in a written statement they wanted to bring clarifications following press reports, in an apparent reference to newspaper Le Parisien reporting earlier in the day on an alleged investigation regarding Macron’s 2017 campaign and its links to U.S. consulting company McKinsey & Company.