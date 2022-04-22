French presidential candidates enter final day of campaign April 22, 2022 Updated: April 22, 2022 6:41 a.m.
1 of6 French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen delivers her speech during a campaign rally in Aras, northern France, Thursday, April 21, 2022. Marine Le Pen is facing off against French President Emmanuel Macron and centrist candidate for the reelection in France's April 24 presidential runoff. Michel Euler/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen cheers supporters during a campaign rally in Aras, northern France, Thursday, April 21, 2022. Marine Le Pen is facing off against French President Emmanuel Macron and centrist candidate for the reelection in France's April 24 presidential runoff. Michel Euler/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 Centrist presidential candidate and French President Emmanuel Macron greets residents during a campaign stop Thursday, April 21, 2022 in Saint-Denis, outside Paris. French voters head to polls on Sunday in a runoff vote between centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron and nationalist rival Marine Le Pen. (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP) Ludovic Marin/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Centrist presidential candidate and French President Emmanuel Macron greets youths as he campaigns in the Auguste Delaune stadium Thursday, April 21, 2022 in Saint-Denis, outside Paris. French voters head to polls on Sunday in a runoff vote between centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron and nationalist rival Marine Le Pen. Francois Mori/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
PARIS (AP) — France’s presidential contenders raced on the last day of campaigning Friday to drive home why their particular political brand - and not the other’s - is the right choice for voters in one of the world's wealthiest large democracies.
President Emmanuel Macron, the centrist incumbent, has campaigned on a message of unity. On Friday, he laid into the nationalist rival he is set to face in a Sunday runoff, accusing far-right leader Marine Le Pen of trying to divide France over Islam.