French Caribbean fights to keep pesticide case alive

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Agricultural workers who have long sought compensation for contamination from a pesticide banned in France but used in the country's Caribbean islands of Martinique and Guadeloupe have finally had a day in court after a nearly 15-year wait.
Investigating magistrates in Paris held a videoconference hearing last month with representatives of consumer, farm and environmental groups gathered in a Martinique courtroom to determine how to proceed on a complaint that had languished since 2006.