Freezing rain and snow snarl traffic in Pacific Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Freezing rain, sleet and snow caused road accidents and snarled traffic in parts of Oregon and Washington state on Tuesday, as meteorologists issued winter weather advisories and authorities warned residents of potentially dangerous conditions.
The Oregon Department of Transportation said travel may be “treacherous” through the Columbia River Gorge amid reports of freezing rain and sleet. One person died in an accident on I-84 near Rooster Rock State Park on Tuesday morning when a semi-truck collided with their SUV, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said.