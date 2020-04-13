Freelove Baldwin Stow DAR honors good citizens

Four high school seniors, one from each of the Milford high schools, were honored recently with the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Good Citizen Award. The award ceremony, attended by students, families, and friends, took place on March 12, at the Freelove Baldwin Stow DAR Chapter House in Milford.

Chairperson Elizabeth Keefe presented the awards for outstanding contributions to school and community to these students who have amassed hundreds of hours of community service; they are all role models, scholars, athletes, and community servants. The Good Citizen Award recognizes students for the four outstanding qualities of a good citizen: dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism.

Students were chosen as Good Citizen winners by faculty and guidance vote and were required to write an essay with the following prompt: “You and your peers are our nation’s leaders of tomorrow. How would you energize America’s youth to fully engage as effective citizens? Why is that important?”

This year’s Milford winners are Kelly Ann DeRosa, Lauralton Hall; Andreina Barajas Novoa, Platt Technical High School; Amelia Mower, Jonathan Law High School; and the overall Chapter winner, William Phelan, from Joseph A. Foran High School. William’s winning essay and application were sent to the state DAR competition from the Milford Chapter.

Kelly Ann DeRosa, the Lauralton Hall winner, has served her community in many organizations, including at St. Mark’s Parish, where she has worked on many food and toy drives and has volunteered in the religious education program. Kelly also volunteers at Christmas in the Mansion at Lauralton. She is a four-year varsity athlete on the Lauralton swimming and diving team and the track and field team. In addition, she has excelled in many oratorical contests, including the American Legion contest. She has also served as president pro tempore on the Senate of Connecticut’s Youth and Government program, and she is very involved in student government at Lauralton. Kelly aspires to uphold the Constitution and represent those who fall victim to abuse of any infringement of their human rights as a future attorney.

Andreina Barajas Novoa, the Platt Tech winner, has served as her class president for three years as well as the Connecticut SkillsUSA state president. She is a National Honors Society member and is captain of both the indoor track and cross country teams. Her volunteer work includes work at the Beth-El Soup kitchen and at St. Charles Church. Andreina received the Milford Mayor’s Youth Service Award and has been Student of the Month on two separate occasions. Andreina plans on attending college and majoring in psychology and English, looking to a future career in politics, writing, public speaking, and volunteering.

Amelia Mower, from Jonathan Law, is the co-president of the Model United Nations Club and the captain of the tennis team. She is a member of the National Honors Society and the Science Club, and is a school newspaper reporter. She has been a student ambassador and class president as well. Amelia received the Susan B. Anthony Award and the Mount Holyoke College Book Award, and she will graduate with distinction with over 200 hours of community service. She has served as a docent at the Milford Historical Society, where she has taught people about Milford’s heritage. Amelia plans to attend college to become a museum conservator and eventually, after obtaining her master’s, a museum curator.

William Phelan, of Joseph A. Foran High School, has been on the academic honor roll for four years and has received the National AP Scholar Award. He is a member of the Key Club, the DECA Club, the Debate Club, and he is a three-year varsity football letterman. Will is also the captain of his Milford Recreation basketball team. He has helped the youth of Milford as a volunteer at organizations such as the DCF and the local youth basketball league, and he has been a caregiver to his grandmother. He has also volunteered as a coach for Milford Eagles football and Milford Knights basketball. Will will be attending Providence College, majoring in economics and psychology, and he hopes to eventually become a teacher or mentor and give back to the people in his community.

Each of these high school seniors received a certificate, a Good Citizen pin, and a monetary award. The Freelove Baldwin Stow Daughters of the American Revolution salutes these Good Citizens and future leaders of the country.