Freed Nigerian schoolboys welcomed; calls for more security CARLEY PETESCH and LEKAN OYEKANMI, Associated Press Dec. 18, 2020 Updated: Dec. 18, 2020 11:34 a.m.
1 of18 A group of schoolboys are escorted by Nigerian military and officials following their release after they were kidnapped last week, Friday Dec. 18, 2020 in Katsina, Nigeria. More than 300 schoolboys kidnapped last week in an attack on their school in northwest Nigeria have arrived in the capital of Katsina state to celebrate their release. The boys were abducted one week ago from the all-boys Government Science Secondary School in Kankara in Katsina state village. Nigeria’s Boko Haram jihadist rebels claimed responsibility for the abduction. saying they attacked the school because it believes Western education is un-Islamic, factional leader Abubakar Shekau said in a video earlier this week. Sunday Alamba/AP Show More Show Less
2 of18 A group of schoolboys are pictured on Friday Dec. 18, 2020 in Katsina, Nigeria following their release after they were kidnapped earlier this week. More than 300 schoolboys kidnapped last week in an attack on their school in northwest Nigeria have arrived in the capital of Katsina state to celebrate their release. The boys were abducted one week ago from the all-boys Government Science Secondary School in Kankara in Katsina state village. Sunday Alamba/AP Show More Show Less
3 of18 A group of schoolboys are escorted by Nigerian military and officials following their release after they were kidnapped last week, Friday Dec. 18, 2020 in Katsina, Nigeria. More than 300 schoolboys kidnapped last week in an attack on their school in northwest Nigeria have arrived in the capital of Katsina state to celebrate their release. The boys were abducted one week ago from the all-boys Government Science Secondary School in Kankara in Katsina state village. Nigeria’s Boko Haram jihadist rebels claimed responsibility for the abduction, saying they attacked the school because it believes Western education is un-Islamic, factional leader Abubakar Shekau said in a video earlier this week. Sunday Alamba/AP Show More Show Less
4 of18 A group of schoolboys are escorted by Nigerian military and officials following their release after they were kidnapped last week, Friday Dec. 18, 2020 in Katsina, Nigeria. More than 300 schoolboys kidnapped last week in an attack on their school in northwest Nigeria have arrived in the capital of Katsina state to celebrate their release. The boys were abducted one week ago from the all-boys Government Science Secondary School in Kankara in Katsina state village. Nigeria’s Boko Haram jihadist rebels claimed responsibility for the abduction, saying they attacked the school because it believes Western education is un-Islamic, factional leader Abubakar Shekau said in a video earlier this week. Sunday Alamba/AP Show More Show Less
5 of18 A group of schoolboys gather following their release after they were kidnapped last week, Friday Dec. 18, 2020 in Katsina, Nigeria. More than 300 schoolboys kidnapped last week in an attack on their school in northwest Nigeria have arrived in the capital of Katsina state to celebrate their release. The boys were abducted one week ago from the all-boys Government Science Secondary School in Kankara in Katsina state village. Nigeria’s Boko Haram jihadist rebels claimed responsibility for the abduction, saying they attacked the school because it believes Western education is un-Islamic, factional leader Abubakar Shekau said in a video earlier this week. Sunday Alamba/AP Show More Show Less
6 of18 A group of schoolboys gather following their release after they were kidnapped last week, Friday Dec. 18, 2020 in Katsina, Nigeria. More than 300 schoolboys kidnapped last week in an attack on their school in northwest Nigeria have arrived in the capital of Katsina state to celebrate their release. The boys were abducted one week ago from the all-boys Government Science Secondary School in Kankara in Katsina state village. Nigeria’s Boko Haram jihadist rebels claimed responsibility for the abduction, saying they attacked the school because it believes Western education is un-Islamic, factional leader Abubakar Shekau said in a video earlier this week. Sunday Alamba/AP Show More Show Less
7 of18 A group of schoolboys are escorted by Nigerian military and officials following their release after they were kidnapped last week, Friday Dec. 18, 2020 in Katsina, Nigeria. More than 300 schoolboys kidnapped last week in an attack on their school in northwest Nigeria have arrived in the capital of Katsina state to celebrate their release. The boys were abducted one week ago from the all-boys Government Science Secondary School in Kankara in Katsina state village. Nigeria’s Boko Haram jihadist rebels claimed responsibility for the abduction, saying they attacked the school because it believes Western education is un-Islamic, factional leader Abubakar Shekau said in a video earlier this week. Sunday Alamba/AP Show More Show Less
8 of18 A group of schoolboys are escorted by Nigerian military and officials following their release after they were kidnapped last week, Friday Dec. 18, 2020 in Katsina, Nigeria. More than 300 schoolboys kidnapped last week in an attack on their school in northwest Nigeria have arrived in the capital of Katsina state to celebrate their release. The boys were abducted one week ago from the all-boys Government Science Secondary School in Kankara in Katsina state village. Nigeria’s Boko Haram jihadist rebels claimed responsibility for the abduction, saying they attacked the school because it believes Western education is un-Islamic, factional leader Abubakar Shekau said in a video earlier this week. Sunday Alamba/AP Show More Show Less
9 of18 A group of schoolboys are escorted by Nigerian military and officials following their release after they were kidnapped last week, Friday Dec. 18, 2020 in Katsina, Nigeria. More than 300 schoolboys kidnapped last week in an attack on their school in northwest Nigeria have arrived in the capital of Katsina state to celebrate their release. The boys were abducted one week ago from the all-boys Government Science Secondary School in Kankara in Katsina state village. Nigeria’s Boko Haram jihadist rebels claimed responsibility for the abduction, saying they attacked the school because it believes Western education is un-Islamic, factional leader Abubakar Shekau said in a video earlier this week. Sunday Alamba/AP Show More Show Less
10 of18 A group of schoolboys are escorted by Nigerian military and officials following their release after they were kidnapped last week, Friday Dec. 18, 2020 in Katsina, Nigeria. More than 300 schoolboys kidnapped last week in an attack on their school in northwest Nigeria have arrived in the capital of Katsina state to celebrate their release. The boys were abducted one week ago from the all-boys Government Science Secondary School in Kankara in Katsina state village. Nigeria’s Boko Haram jihadist rebels claimed responsibility for the abduction, saying they attacked the school because it believes Western education is un-Islamic, factional leader Abubakar Shekau said in a video earlier this week. Sunday Alamba/AP Show More Show Less
11 of18 A group of schoolboys are escorted by Nigerian military and officials following their release after they were kidnapped last week, Friday Dec. 18, 2020 in Katsina, Nigeria. More than 300 schoolboys kidnapped last week in an attack on their school in northwest Nigeria have arrived in the capital of Katsina state to celebrate their release. The boys were abducted one week ago from the all-boys Government Science Secondary School in Kankara in Katsina state village. Nigeria’s Boko Haram jihadist rebels claimed responsibility for the abduction, saying they attacked the school because it believes Western education is un-Islamic, factional leader Abubakar Shekau said in a video earlier this week. Sunday Alamba/AP Show More Show Less
12 of18 A group of schoolboys are escorted by Nigerian military and officials following their release after they were kidnapped last week, Friday Dec. 18, 2020 in Katsina, Nigeria. More than 300 schoolboys kidnapped last week in an attack on their school in northwest Nigeria have arrived in the capital of Katsina state to celebrate their release. The boys were abducted one week ago from the all-boys Government Science Secondary School in Kankara in Katsina state village. Nigeria’s Boko Haram jihadist rebels claimed responsibility for the abduction, saying they attacked the school because it believes Western education is un-Islamic, factional leader Abubakar Shekau said in a video earlier this week. Sunday Alamba/AP Show More Show Less
13 of18 A group of schoolboys are escorted by Nigerian military and officials following their release after they were kidnapped last week, Friday Dec. 18, 2020 in Katsina, Nigeria. More than 300 schoolboys kidnapped last week in an attack on their school in northwest Nigeria have arrived in the capital of Katsina state to celebrate their release. The boys were abducted one week ago from the all-boys Government Science Secondary School in Kankara in Katsina state village. Nigeria’s Boko Haram jihadist rebels claimed responsibility for the abduction. Sunday Alamba/AP Show More Show Less
14 of18 A group of schoolboys are escorted by Nigerian military and officials following their release after they were kidnapped last week, Friday Dec. 18, 2020 in Katsina, Nigeria. More than 300 schoolboys kidnapped last week in an attack on their school in northwest Nigeria have arrived in the capital of Katsina state to celebrate their release. The boys were abducted one week ago from the all-boys Government Science Secondary School in Kankara in Katsina state village. Nigeria’s Boko Haram jihadist rebels claimed responsibility for the abduction, saying they attacked the school because it believes Western education is un-Islamic, factional leader Abubakar Shekau said in a video earlier this week. Sunday Alamba/AP Show More Show Less
15 of18 A group of schoolboys are escorted by Nigerian military and officials following their release after they were kidnapped last week, Friday Dec. 18, 2020 in Katsina, Nigeria. More than 300 schoolboys kidnapped last week in an attack on their school in northwest Nigeria have arrived in the capital of Katsina state to celebrate their release. The boys were abducted one week ago from the all-boys Government Science Secondary School in Kankara in Katsina state village. Nigeria’s Boko Haram jihadist rebels claimed responsibility for the abduction. saying they attacked the school because it believes Western education is un-Islamic, factional leader Abubakar Shekau said in a video earlier this week. Sunday Alamba/AP Show More Show Less
16 of18 A group of schoolboys are escorted by Nigerian military and officials following their release after they were kidnapped last week, Friday Dec. 18, 2020 in Katsina, Nigeria. More than 300 schoolboys kidnapped last week in an attack on their school in northwest Nigeria have arrived in the capital of Katsina state to celebrate their release. The boys were abducted one week ago from the all-boys Government Science Secondary School in Kankara in Katsina state village. Nigeria’s Boko Haram jihadist rebels claimed responsibility for the abduction. saying they attacked the school because it believes Western education is un-Islamic, factional leader Abubakar Shekau said in a video earlier this week. Sunday Alamba/AP Show More Show Less
17 of18 A group of schoolboys are escorted by Nigerian military and official on Friday Dec. 18, 2020 in Katsina, Nigeria following their release after they were kidnapped earlier this week. More than 300 schoolboys kidnapped last week in an attack on their school in northwest Nigeria have arrived in the capital of Katsina state to celebrate their release. The boys were abducted one week ago from the all-boys Government Science Secondary School in Kankara in Katsina state village. Sunday Alamba/AP Show More Show Less
18 of18 Nigerian soldiers lead a group of schoolboys on Friday Dec. 18, 2020 in Katsina, Nigeria following their release after they were kidnapped earlier this week. More than 300 schoolboys kidnapped last week in an attack on their school in northwest Nigeria have arrived in the capital of Katsina state to celebrate their release. The boys were abducted one week ago from the all-boys Government Science Secondary School in Kankara in Katsina state village. Sunday Alamba/AP Show More Show Less
KATSINA, Nigeria (AP) — Bleary, barefoot, apparently numbed by a week of captivity, more than 300 Nigerian schoolboys, freed after being kidnapped in an attack on their school, were welcomed by the governor of Katsina state Friday.
Reunions that are more celebratory and emotional likely will come when the boys are finally reunited with their families, after being examined for any injuries.
Written By
CARLEY PETESCH and LEKAN OYEKANMI