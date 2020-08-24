https://www.milfordmirror.com/news/article/Free-household-hazardous-waste-collection-Sept-19-15510216.php
Free household hazardous waste collection Sept. 19
Photo: Contributed Photo
There will be a free Household Hazardous Waste Collection Saturday, Sept. 19, from 9 a.m. to noon, at Milford Public Works Yard, 83 Ford St.
The event also includes electronics recycling and paper shredding.
This program is hosted by the Regional Water Authority and the City of Milford.
Advance registration is required. For more information or to register, visit rwater.com/hazwaste or call 203-401-2712.
