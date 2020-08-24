Free household hazardous waste collection Sept. 19

The Town of Milford will hold a free Household Hazardous Waste Collection Sept. 19. Items you will be able to dispose of include oven cleaner and furniture polish.

There will be a free Household Hazardous Waste Collection Saturday, Sept. 19, from 9 a.m. to noon, at Milford Public Works Yard, 83 Ford St.

The event also includes electronics recycling and paper shredding.

This program is hosted by the Regional Water Authority and the City of Milford.

Advance registration is required. For more information or to register, visit rwater.com/hazwaste or call 203-401-2712.