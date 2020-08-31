Free coronavirus testing program begins in Las Vegas area

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Health officials in Las Vegas are launching a drive-thru coronavirus testing blitz, with help from the federal government and a goal of reaching 60,000 people.

Appointments are not required but are encouraged at three “Stop, Swab & Go” sites opening Monday at the Fiesta hotel-casino in Henderson, Texas Station hotel-casino in North Las Vegas, and Sam Boyd Stadium in southeast Las Vegas.

Tests are free and no proof of health insurance or identification is required.

Officials in Clark County announced last week the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services would underwrite the testing surge, through Sept. 18. The program is designed for virus hot spots and has been used in Texas, Louisiana and Florida.

Nevada state health officials have reported about 69,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 illness statewide and more than 1,300 deaths. More than 59,000 of those cases have been in the Las Vegas area, and at least 1,125 deaths.

Testing will be conducted 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, with self-administered nasal swabs. All three locations will be closed next Monday for the Labor Day holiday.

Appointments can be made online at www.DoINeedaCOVID19Test.com .