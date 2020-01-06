Free breakfast seminar on special needs financial planning and funding

Nolan Menachemson, a special needs financial planner with 1847Financial, and Colleen Masse, a special needs planning attorney with Czepiga Daly Pope and Perri, will provide a free workshop and informal discussion on Special Needs Financial Planning, Government Benefits, Estate Planning and Funding Strategies on Wednesday Jan. 22, from 9:30-11 a.m., at Country Club of Darien, 300 Mansfield Avenue, Darien.

The workshop will offer insights for people who want to learn fundamental tools necessary to understand essential strategies in navigating the complexities of special needs financial planning. This combination of expertise provides a holistic solution-based team. The information session is co-sponsored by STAR, Inc., Lighting the Way and JumpSTARs.

A complimentary continental breakfast will be served. Space is limited. To reserve a seat, contact Peter Saverine, STAR director of philanthropy, at 203-846-9581, ext. 302, or email psaverine@starct.com.