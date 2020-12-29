Free COVID test site to open at Milford mall

Arnold Gold / Hearst Connecticut Media

Community Health Center, Inc. is expanding its COVID-19 testing capacity to Milford by opening a new testing site at the Connecticut Post Mall on Dec. 30. Testing at the mall will be located in front of the former Sears location and will be open Monday to Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Testing is free and available to all ages. Tests are drive-in or walk-up and do not require an appointment, although pre-registration here is suggested. People receiving tests do not need to have symptoms, and may return for repeat testing as needed.