Skip to main content
News

Free COVID test site to open at Milford mall

The entrance to the Connecticut Post Mall in Milford photographed on August 12, 2020.

The entrance to the Connecticut Post Mall in Milford photographed on August 12, 2020.

Arnold Gold / Hearst Connecticut Media

Community Health Center, Inc. is expanding its COVID-19 testing capacity to Milford by opening a new testing site at the Connecticut Post Mall on Dec. 30. Testing at the mall will be located in front of the former Sears location and will be open Monday to Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Testing is free and available to all ages. Tests are drive-in or walk-up and do not require an appointment, although pre-registration here is suggested. People receiving tests do not need to have symptoms, and may return for repeat testing as needed.

“CHC is delighted to make this new testing resource available to residents of Milford and the surrounding communities,” said Amy Taylor, CHS’s Western Region vice president. “With people returning from holiday travel and students going back to school, additional capacity is needed to make sure everyone can stay safe as the pandemic continues through the winter months.”

Milford Mayor Benjamin Blake said expanded access to testing is a critical step in the fight against COVID.

“We are hopeful that Milford residents and those around us will take advantage of this local testing option to keep everyone as safe as possible as cases continue to remain at high levels,” Blake said.

CHC offers testing at 18 centers throughout the state.