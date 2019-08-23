Franco’s Pizza shutting downtown eatery, moving to new location

Franco’s Pizza in downtown Milford will be closed starting Sunday, but loyal customers need not worry. The owners plan to reopen soon on Berwyn Street in the Devon section of Milford.

The building where Franco’s has been located for 28 years at 44-64 River St. is going to be replaced with a new structure — a parking garage, retail store and apartments — so Franco’s needed to find a new home.

Angela and Franco Patrizi, who own Franco’s, will be moving to 11 Berwyn St., an 800-square-foot building which in the past has housed Aggie Be’s, a restaurant specializing in Swedish pizza, and the original Joey C’s. Fryborg, a restaurant and food truck business, used the building for about five years before moving to its current location at 217 Bridgeport Ave.

Franco’s last day downtown will be Saturday, and Angela Franco said she and her husband are excited but also sad to be leaving a location that has become home to them.

“It’s like leaving one home to move into another one,” Angela said. “And it’s stressful. I’m not going to lie.”

Movers will soon come in to take the two pizza ovens, refrigeration system, freezer, dough mixer and other equipment to the new site. Angela said they will have the Berwyn Street building professionally cleaned, do some light renovations, and then once they get the Health Department OK, they will reopen for business.

The dining area will be a little smaller than at the current restaurant, but the couple isn’t worried because many of their orders are take-out.

“When one door closes, another one opens,” Angela said.

The city voted earlier this year to sell the parcel at 44-64 River St. to Metro Star Properties so Metro Star can construct a three-story structure including a retail anchor store, underground parking garage and surface parking, plus 50 apartments, downtown.

The sale has not closed yet, according to City Attorney Jon Berchem, who could not speculate as to when the building will be razed. After Franco’s closes its doors, one office will remain active in the building, a state probation office, but it is working to find a new location, Berchem said.

“We’re excited that Franco’s is staying in Milford,” Berchem added.