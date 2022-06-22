France's troubled Macron to break silence on parliament loss June 22, 2022 Updated: June 22, 2022 1:27 p.m.
1 of8 French President Emmanuel Macron, right, accompanies Adrien Quatennens, member of French parliament of French far-left opposition party La France Insoumise (France Unbowed) after their meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. French President Emmanuel Macron has held talks with France's main party leaders after his centrist alliance failed to win an absolute majority in parliamentary elections. (Gonzalo Fuentes/Pool via AP) Gonzalo Fuentes/AP Show More Show Less
PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is to speak publicly later Wednesday, for the first time since he suffered a major political blow when his party lost its parliamentary majority.
Macron is scheduled to give a national televised address after two days of back-to-back meetings with the leaders of rival parties, in an effort to to show he is open to dialogue. But those rivals appear determined to remain in opposition to Macron and not keen to cooperate or compromise with him.