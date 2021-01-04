France's go-slow coronavirus vaccination strategy backfires ANGELA CHARLTON , Associated Press Jan. 4, 2021 Updated: Jan. 4, 2021 10:21 a.m.
PARIS (AP) — France’s cautious approach to rolling out a coronavirus vaccination program appears to have backfired, leaving barely 500 people inoculated in the first week and rekindling anger over the government’s handling of the pandemic.
President Emmanuel Macron was holding a special meeting with top government officials Monday to address the vaccine strategy and other virus developments.
