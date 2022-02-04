France's Macron to visit Russia, Ukraine in mediation trip ANGELA CHARLTON, Associated Press Feb. 4, 2022 Updated: Feb. 4, 2022 3:50 a.m.
1 of5 FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a joint news conference with Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban following their talks in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. Putin says the U.S. and its allies have ignored Russia's top security demands. In his first comments on the standoff with the West over Ukraine in more than a month, Putin said Tuesday that the Kremlin is still studying the U.S. and NATO's response to the Russian security demands received last week. (Yuri Kochetkov/Pool Photo via AP, File) Yuri Kochetkov/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 A man stands in front of a shop in Avdiivka, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. President Joe Biden is ordering 2,000 U.S.-based troops to Poland and Germany and shifting 1,000 more from Germany to Romania, demonstrating to both allies and foes America's commitment to NATO's eastern flank amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Pentagon said Wednesday. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 FILE - In this photo taken from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service, a Russian armored vehicle drives off a railway platform after arrival in Belarus, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. A buildup of an estimated 100,000 Russian troops near Ukraine has fueled Western fears of an invasion, but Moscow has denied having plans to launch an attack while demanding security guarantees from the the U.S. and its allies. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP, File) AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron will head to Moscow and Kyiv next week as part of his push to try to deter Russian President Vladimir Putin from launching an invasion of Ukraine and find a diplomatic way out of the growing tensions.
The visit Monday and Tuesday comes after the U.S. accused the Kremlin on Thursday of an elaborate plot to fabricate an attack by Ukrainian forces that Russia could use as a pretext to take military action. The U.S. has not provided detailed information backing up the claims.
Written By
ANGELA CHARLTON