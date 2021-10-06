France moves toward ban on so-called gay conversion therapy

PARIS (AP) — French lawmakers have unanimously backed proposed legislation that would ban so-called conversion therapy and authorize jail time and fines for practitioners who use the scientifically discredited practice to attempt to change the sexual orientation or gender identity of LGBTQ people.

Parliament's lower house voted 115-0 on Tuesday night for the draft law proposed by members of President Emmanuel Macron's party. The text, which has the French government's backing, now goes to the upper house for debate.