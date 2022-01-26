France bans gay 'conversion therapy' with new law Jan. 26, 2022 Updated: Jan. 26, 2022 6:24 a.m.
PARIS (AP) — France has a new law that bans so-called conversion therapies and authorizes jail time and fines for practitioners who use the scientifically discredited practice to attempt to change the sexual orientation or gender identity of LGBTQ people.
The National Assembly approved the new law unanimously, voting 142-0 on Tuesday evening.