PARIS (AP) — France is holding a national ceremony Friday to honor a police official who was stabbed to death inside her police station in what authorities say was an Islamic extremist attack.

The attack stunned the quiet town of Rambouillet, southwest of Paris, where the police official was killed a week ago, and where Prime Minister Jean Castex is leading Friday’s ceremony alongside top government and police officials. The suspected assailant was shot and killed by police.