Four girls hospitalized after Los Angeles school bus crash
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Four girls were hospitalized after their school bus struck a utility pole, bringing down electrical wires Wednesday morning in Los Angeles, fire officials said.
The patients were in fair condition following the single-vehicle crash around 7:30 a.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department said. They are about 12 years old.
The bus appeared to crash head-on into the pole in the Elysian Park neighborhood just north of downtown.
A total of nine passengers were evaluated by paramedics, and four were transported.
It wasn't immediately known what school the kids attend.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
