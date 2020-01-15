Four Weddings and an Elvis opens Jan. 31 at the MAC

MAC’s Eastbound Theatre invites the community to the comedic play, Four Weddings and an Elvis by Nancy Frick, directed by Tanya Feduik-Smith, Jan. 31 through Feb. 16, at the Milford Arts Council, 40 Railroad Avenue South. Shows are scheduled for Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.

Four Weddings and an Elvis is a heart-warming comedy about Sandy, the owner of a Las Vegas wedding chapel. As the play unfolds, the audience experiences the four most memorable and interesting weddings of her career.

“This play is quirky, charming and laugh out loud funny,” said Director Tanya Feduik-Smith. “The actors we’ve brought together master both the comedic timing and heartfelt realism in this script. As more of a dramatic director, I’ve truly enjoyed working on this light, and may I say, hilarious play. It will warm up those cold winter nights ahead!”

The cast of Four Weddings and an Elvis features Nick Nunez of Stratford; Stephanie Iodice of Stratford; Herman Livingston of Bridgeport; Thursday Savage of Stratford; Paul Templeton of Orange; Colleen Leary of Milford; Tom Torpey of Stratford; Kevin Sisounthone of Shelton; Jennifer Ju of Milford, and Cody Knox of Fairfield.

Friday and Saturday performances are cabaret seating and BYOEEE (Bring Your Own Everything Except the Entertainment.) Concessions also are available in the MAC’s Speakeasy Lounge. Sunday matinee performances are traditional theater row seating; concessions are available.

Tickets are $22 and available at milfordarts.org/four-wedding-lp.

More information is available from the Milford Arts Council at 203-878-6647.

The Eastbound Theatre season series is sponsored by Colony Grill.