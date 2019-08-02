https://www.milfordmirror.com/news/article/Forum-on-homelessness-planned-at-library-14275683.php
Forum on homelessness planned at library
Faces of Homelessness will be presented on Wednesday, Aug. 21, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Milford Public Library Program Room, 57 New Haven Ave.
There will be speakers and a panel discussion, Q & A plus personal stories of people in the community who have experienced homelessness.
All are welcome. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, contact the Beth-El Center at 203-876-0747.
