Forum on homelessness planned at library

Faces of Homelessness will be presented on Wednesday, Aug. 21, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Milford Public Library Program Room, 57 New Haven Ave.

There will be speakers and a panel discussion, Q & A plus personal stories of people in the community who have experienced homelessness.

All are welcome. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, contact the Beth-El Center at 203-876-0747.