Fort Dodge Friendship Center offers mental health help

FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) — Andrew Osborn, of Fort Dodge, lives every day with bipolar disorder and what he describes as mild to medium anxiety.

It’s a disorder that can change his moods quickly — from hopeful to fearful.

But the culture that has been created through the Friendship Center in Fort Dodge helps Osborn cope, on not just the good days, but the bad ones, too.

And his presence helps others.

“We are all here just to help and listen, to try to make somebody’s day a better one,” Osborn told the Fort Dodge Messenger. “And so they know they have a place that if they do get bad, they can count on.”

Osborn has been associated with the Friendship Center for about 15 years.

And Osborn said the turning point for him started with a handshake.

“I walked in, someone shook my hand, asked me my name and really cared why I was there,” Osborn said. “That’s what we do here. We reach out our hand. It may not be the same road, but we’ve been down the road. We can’t do the work for you, but we will be alongside you for some of the route.”

The Friendship Center is a place that focuses on mental health care and prevention. It’s often one of the first stops for someone found with a mental illness in Fort Dodge. From there, clients are referred to professional providers in the area such as UnityPoint Health — Berryhill Center.

But you don’t have to have a mental health diagnosis to be part of the Friendship Center or benefit from the activities. It’s welcome to everyone, according to its director, Randy Hoover.

And that’s a clear distinction from past versions of the Friendship Center, which has been in existence in some form or another for about 30 years. At one point it was called Chat and Nibble, Hoover recalled.

“You do not have to have a mental health diagnosis to come here,” said Hoover, who lives with borderline personality disorder. “It’s a place to share time with people, enjoy yourself and learn things.”

Sometimes that means having a cup of coffee and talking with the group. Other times it’s putting together a puzzle or playing a board game. For some, a game of pool or air hockey provides a nice escape.

It’s all part of the Friendship Center program, which in January opened a location in the basement of First Baptist Church, 28 N. 10th St. Friendship Center also has a location at LifeWorks Community Services.

“We have two centers so people feel comfortable where they are at,” said Hoover, who works alongside his wife, Robin. “We don’t want anybody not getting the help and care that they need just because they are uncomfortable.”

Prevention is a key aspect of the Friendship Center, Hoover said.

“It used to be you had to have a mental health diagnosis to be able to come,” Hoover said. “I believe in being proactive. If we can prevent mental health, why don’t we?”

Jeff Jasper, of Fort Dodge, has been part of the Friendship Center for about three years.

It helps him feel like he’s not alone in his mental health fight.

“As people come in and we are able to help them, we ourselves get help too because we can bounce ideas off of each other,” Jasper said. “Ideas that maybe I have never tried. Some of it works and some of it doesn’t. If you already know what might work for someone else, at least it’s a starting point. Throwing off ideas, you don’t feel like you’re alone out there.”

The activities extend beyond the walls of the church.

“We go to the Clay County Fair,” Hoover said. “They have a disability day, sometimes that’s quite an adventure putting it together. We go to it. We go to Iowa Cubs games.”

Other times, an activity might be an organized street cleanup day.

Osborn said getting into a different environment for short periods of time has its benefits.

“Anything to get anybody out is always good,” Osborn said.

The center is planning a spring cotillion (social dance) for its guests in April.

One question Hoover often asks is what percentage of people are affected by mental health?

“It’s 100%,” Hoover said. “Everyone experiences mental health or knows someone who experiences it.”

Hoover added, “For some people, mental health issues are transient and some people it’s permanent.”

Hoover reported that 106 people are currently using the services of the Friendship Center.

He said for several years that number was down significantly. But in recent years the number has increased significantly.

“This is the highest number I’ve ever seen,” Hoover said.

But Hoover said that’s not necessarily because there’s more people with mental health problems than in past years.

Part of it is because of the location and the success of the program.

“It seems to be growing more and more because that alliance is starting to come into place,” Hoover said. “We get a lot of men from the Beacon (Of Hope Men’s Shelter) that come here. We have had some women come from the YWCA. One from Lotus (Community Project).

Osborn added, “It all depends on the community and jobs and how the mental health system is working that time of year. Some get jobs and they stop coming here. Realistically it’s rising for the good because like Randy said, the group coming together is doing good.”