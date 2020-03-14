Fort Bragg soldiers returning from Afghanistan quarantined

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (AP) — U.S. soldiers returning from Afghanistan have been quarantined amid the coronavirus outbreak.

On Saturday, 300 paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division returned to Fort Bragg after a nine-month deployment. This is one of the first large size groups of military personnel returning home since the start of the pandemic.

Paratroopers will immediately begin a 14-day quarantine on base or at home. Soldiers who live in barracks on Fort Bragg will be quarantined in a designated location on base.

The U.S. Army said the quarantine is being done out of an abundance of caution. As of Saturday, no one in the unit or on Fort Bragg has tested positive for the virus.

Maj. Allie Payne said the quarantine is “a precaution for any service member traveling from a high-risk area or potential risk of exposure. Quarantine is for personnel who are not showing any symptoms of illness and is precautionary to prevent potential spread of illness should someone begin to show symptoms.”

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus in a matter of weeks, but the outbreak has caused more than 5,600 deaths out of 149,000 cases worldwide.