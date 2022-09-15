Former trooper to plead guilty in warehouse package thefts

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware state trooper who was suspended with pay amid a federal investigation into a series of thefts from a package reshipping company will enter a guilty plea in federal court later this month.
Court records indicate that Jamal J. Merrell will make an initial appearance on Sept. 29 and plead guilty at that time to a misdemeanor count of deprivation of rights under color of law. The offense involves Merrell using his position as a law enforcement officer to deprive someone else of a right or privilege.