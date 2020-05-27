Former suburban public works chief charged with corruption

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (AP) — A suburban Detroit official who had broad authority over sewer lines, water and infrastructure was charged Wednesday with extorting money from developers and contractors and cutting off work with those who didn't comply.

Anthony Marrocco used the cash for travel, expensive meals in Florida, spa visits and yacht club expenses, according to an indictment unsealed by federal prosecutors.

Marrocco, 71, was Macomb County public works commissioner for more than 20 years. He lost re-election in 2016.

“The two decades of alleged extortion by Mr. Marrocco show an obscene abuse of power and a grave betrayal of the trust of the citizens of Macomb County,” U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider said.

Marrocco was charged with conspiracy, extortion and attempted extortion.

The indictment describes developers and contractors being shaken down by Marrocco or his allies. The message was clear: Pay or face “adverse economic consequences,” according to the grand jury.

Marrocco's office held up water and sewer permits as well as soil erosion permits, which are crucial in construction projects, the indictment said.

He's accused of refusing to pay the invoices of public works contractors who didn't buy political fundraising tickets.

Defense attorney Steve Fishman said Marrocco engaged in politics, not crimes.

“Tony Marrocco held campaign events and invited people to contribute," Fishman said. “Whether they did or not was entirely up to them. No one was forced to do anything."