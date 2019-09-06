Former mayor announces gubernatorial run

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Former Bothell mayor and real-estate developer Joshua Freed says he's running for governor.

The Seattle Times reports that in a video announcement Friday, Freed says he'll focus on homelessness, government transparency and opposition to a state income tax. He joins three other Republicans who have said they are running against Democratic incumbent Gov. Jay Inslee: Loren Culp, the police chief of Republic; state Sen. Phil Fortunato of Auburn; and Anton Sakharov, a Maple Valley program manager.

If elected, Freed vowed to donate his salary as governor to homeless shelters and drug rehabilitation facilities. A Republican has not won a gubernatorial race in Washington state since 1980.

Inslee recently dropped his presidential bid and announced he was running for a third term.

