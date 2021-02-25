Former fire chief charged with stealing $133K from town

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A former volunteer fire chief has been charged with stealing more than $133,000 from a West Virginia town.

Kenneth Richard Churning, 60, is accused of taking $133,454.58 from the Town of Sophia's Volunteer Fire Department, according to a statement on Wednesday from the West Virginia State Auditor’s Office. He's accused of taking $118,509 in ATM and cash withdrawals, $13,740 in cash back transactions and $1,205 in personal expense reimbursement from July 2017 through December2019, the statement said.