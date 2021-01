TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A federal judge in Tucson has sentenced a former U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer from Nogales to 2.5 years in prison on a bribery conviction.

U.S. District Judge Rosemary Marquez sentenced 58-year-old Jose Rosalio Fuentes on Jan. 13 and ordered him to surrender by March 26 to begin serving his prison sentence.